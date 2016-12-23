Cathedral backs city investment scheme

A business-friendly scheme to attract investment into the city centre has been welcomed by Wakefield Cathedral.

The cathedral is supporting the city’s Business Improvement District (BID), an alliance of companies aiming to make the city centre a safer and more welcoming place.

Members of the BID are planning to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds a year for city centre improvements.

Jonathan Greener, the Dean of Wakefield, said: “Wakefield Cathedral has been central to community life since medieval times and today we strive through our ecumenical and arts work to ensure that everyone feels welcome and safe.”

Bishop of Wakefield Tony Robinson said he hoped more people would visit the cathedral for services, concerts and workshops. More than £6m has been spent on refurbishments at the historic building.

Bishop Tony said: “As we approach the celebration of the Birth of Christ everyone here at Wakefield Cathedral welcomes initiatives that ensure it can remain an active hub for community activity and focus for life in the city.”

Around £340,000 a year could be raised for city centre improvements as part of the BID.

David Owens, who chairs the BID, said: “It’s welcoming to have Wakefield Cathedral playing their part as an integral member of the business community acting as a uniting force.”