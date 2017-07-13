CCTV images released in investigation over sexual offence in Castleford ASDA supermarket

Detectives investigating asexual offence in Castleford have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Police said they have now stepped up patrols in the area following the offence, which took place between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday, at the Asda store in Glass Houghton.

The man police want to speak to.

The victim was aged under 18.

Today (Thursday), West Yorkshire Police issued CCTV pictures of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the offence.

Detective Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of Wakefield Child Safeguarding, said: "We are continuing to conduct a large number of enquiries into this offence, and are now issuing CCTV stills of a man we want to speak with in connection with it.

“I would ask anyone who recognises this male to contact us.

.

“A number of enquiries remain ongoing into the sexual offence and colleagues have been conducting extra patrols around the Glashoughton area."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170311883, or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.