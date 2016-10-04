CCTV shows last sighting of missing man Tim Mercer

Police searching for a missing 50-year-old Wakefield man have released CCTV footage of him from when he was last seen.

Tim Mercer has been missing from his home in the Eastmoor area and the last confirmed sighting of him was at the Tesco Express store on Stanley Road, Wakefield at around 6pm on Tuesday, September 20.

The CCTV footage is of him at this location.

DI Dan Tillett of Wakefield CID said: “We would urgently like to hear from anyone who has seen Tim or who knows where he may be.

“It is out of character for Tim to go missing and his family are naturally very concerned.”

Tim is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with fair hair and a scar to his left cheek. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Anyone with any information should contact DI Dan Tillett in Wakefield CID via 101 quoting reference 418014.