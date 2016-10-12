CCTV shows missing man shortly before he disappeared

Police searching for a missing 60-year-old man have released two CCTV images showing him shortly before he disappeared.

Robert Bidski was reported missing by his family on Monday October 10 at around 9pm.

He was last seen in the Chickenley area and Mr Bidski’s car was found on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, near to the Bretton roundabout.

He is described as white, 5ft 10 tall of a slim build with grey hair and a goatee beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey wool jacket which was waist length, blue faded jeans and grey shoes.

PC Bronwyn Carter, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Robert and are appealing to members of the public who may have seen him or know his whereabouts to assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact myself via 101 quoting log number 1665 of 10 October.”