Celebrating 21 years of Kate Hardcastle’s business and charity work

Carol Smillie, BBC’s Harry Gration and other famous faces gathered at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park to celebrate 21 years of Kate Hardcastle’s charity & business endeavours.

West Yorkshire born Kate is a TV Business Expert who supports charities including the Diana Awards & Women in Sports, was recognised at a celebration of her achievements.

Kate, who lives in London and West Bretton, enjoyed many surprise messages from celebrities including Gloria Estefan, Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson and Sir Patrick Stewart for her ongoing commitment to voluntary work and raising the profile of many good causes.

Founder of the MOBO Awards, Kanya King, also sent Kate a message and said: “Kate on a selfless basis continues to support so many people, especially those who don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

“It is great that her charitable work is being recognised because she is a great role model.”

The night started with all guests being gifted a flat cap and Yorkshire Blonde Ale to welcome them to Yorkshire whilst the Elland Silver Band played, and the sun soaked the Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s private lawns.

Then a World Record Attempt was made for the most people wearing flat caps whilst singing the Yorkshire Anthem, Ilkley Moor B’hat Hat.

Over 120 people from media, business and charities gathered at the park for ‘A Night To Remember’ with a 5 course menu from Executive Chef Joe Penney with each course created around Kate’s favourite restaurants from her global travels.

Guests were treated to a wealth of performances from singer, Andrew Roachford, Britain’s Got Talent contestants, The Mimic Men, The Charity Dreamgirls and the 15 piece band For Funk Sake.

The night revealed surprise after surprise from a personalised cocktail menu to a full carnival with 150 feather boas, whistles and percussion.

Guests commented it was an unforgettable night celebrating a remarkable lady.