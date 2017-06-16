Celebrating the industry’s best at Wakefield Business Awards 2017

More than 300 people celebrated Wakefield’s businesses this week at the black-tie annual awards.

The glitzy ceremony hosted at the Cedar Court Hotel saw more than 50 shortlisted companies vying for the awards across 12 categories.

Organised by the Wakefield Express, it celebrated the best business the city has to offer and stars of the industry.

Compered by announcer, Jon Hammond, the night kicked off with a few words from Express editor, John Kenealy.

He said: “We have seen these evenings grow year on year and it has become a tremendous event, brilliantly supported.

“Once again we have had some terrific entries showcasing the very best businesses in Wakefield - in fact it was a bumper entry this year with more than 90 firms and individuals nominated.

“Everyone on the shortlist should congratulate themselves in being nominated in the face of some stiff competition. The shortlist represents some of the best businesses in the area.”

The Winners:

Business of the Year: OE Electrics Ltd

New Business of the Year: Heart Medical

Small-to-Medium-sized Business of the Year: Mint Support

Business Person of the Year: David Owens

Start-up Business: Pop Up North

Customer Service Award: Room 97

Employee of the Year: Pat Coffey

Independent Retailer of the Year: Bier Huis

National Retailer of the Year: Debenhams

International Business of the Year: Planet Platforms

Independent Evening Retailer of the Year: Qubana

People’s Choice Award: Airedale Computers

Lifetime Achievement Award: Richard Donner of Double Two