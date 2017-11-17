Celebration of town’s artistry

The creative side of Horbury will be explored during an eclectic arts afternoon at the town’s community centre.

There will be dancing, displays of artwork and theatre performances at the Cluntergate Centre as part of the What Makes Horbury event on Sunday, November 26.

It will showcase the work of creative people in Horbury and celebrate the town as a place to work and live.

The free event has been organised as part of a residency by the artist and musician Andy Abbott at the centre, a project backed by Horbury Civic Society.

Mr Abbott said: “It’s an event to bring people together and talk about what’s being made in Horbury.

“There is a lot of creative people and expertise in Horbury and this event is a way of bringing people together.”

The event will include displays from artists, mosaic makers, milliners, dog groomers, sign makers and rally car builders. There will be face painting, poetry, belly dancing and tai-chi demonstrations.

Rekei and alternative therapy taster sessions will also be held.

And a trail around Horbury will look for potential places for future displays of public art.

Mr Abbott, who is producer of visual arts and music at the University of Bradford, said: “My brief was to think about some proposals for little improvements around Horbury and the project is part of my research into that.”

What Makes Horbury was made possible with funding from Wakefield Arts Partnership and Arts Council England.

It will run from noon-4pm at the centre, which is run by Horbury Community Centre Trust.

Centre manager at Cluntergate is Ralph Dartford, writer and founding member of spoken word group A Firm of Poets.

He said: “The What Makes Horbury event will be an afternoon where these individuals, groups and businesses come together and showcase what they do through displays, demonstrations, performances and a souvenir pamphlet to take away.”

To find out more log on to cluntergate.org.uk or find the centre on Facebook