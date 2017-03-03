Celebrations as school steps up an Ofsted grade

Primary school staff, governors and children are celebrating after turning around their school’s fortunes.

Ofsted inspectors said they were impressed with the swift progress Sitlington Netherton Junior and Infant School had made to improve teaching and outcomes for pupils, following their latest visit in January.

And they pulled the school up from its 2015 grade of ‘requiring improvement’ to ‘good’ all round.

A report published after their visit said: “Since the previous inspection, the headteacher, senior leaders and governors have been united in their quest to improve the school.

“The headteacher has effectively galvanised staff and tackled weaknesses in teaching.

“She has instilled a higher culture of expectations for what pupils can achieve. This has resulted in improved progress for current pupils.”

They said pupils were making good progress across a range of subjects, attendance had improved and teachers were preparing learning activities which were well-matched to children’s needs.

They also praised early years education, writing: “Children are eager and motivated because the curriculum is rich and provides a wealth of opportunities to learn with one another. Activities inside and outdoors are stimulating.”

Headteacher Georgina Haley said the achievement was being celebrated by all at the school.

“We are absolutely delighted that our school has been graded as good following our recent inspection,” she said.

“This is a testament to the hard work of all children, staff and governors in improving our school. I am personally over the moon and so very proud of everyone.”

Inspectors suggested the school improve further by providing more opportunities for pupils to apply maths and English skills across the curriculum and boosting the attendance of disadvantaged children.