‘Cheating map’ reveals the most adulterous town and cities in the UK - where do we stand?

Wakefield has been revealed as the sixth most faithful city in the UK.

York, with 5.67% of its population cheating, is Yorkshire’s most adulterous city, and the 11th most adulterous city in the UK.

With 1.35% of its adult population cheating, Harrogate is the most adulterous town in Yorkshire.

Not only that, but it’s the 25th most adulterous town in the entire country.

Other towns from Yorkshire to make the top 140 most adulterous in the UK include Halifax, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Swindon.

Rotherham and Middlesbrough are the 7th and 4th most faithful towns in the UK respectively

The Infidelity Index, compiled by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating website for married people and the leading authority on infidelity, mapped the location data of its 1.1 million members against each town’s adult population to find the most adulterous towns and cities in the country.

Sheffield came in 29th, Leeds was 35th, while Bradford (45th) and Wakefield (47th) were 8th and 6th most faithful cities in the country respectively.

Regarding towns, it's Harrogate, home to almost 1000 adulterers - 1.35% of its adult population - that is Yorkshire's infidelity hotbed, and the 25th most adulterous place in the UK.

However, it isn’t the only town from Yorkshire that broke the top 140. In fact, no less than 12 towns from the region appear in the top 140, including: Scarborough (49th), Batley (76th), Barnsley (82nd), Keyleigh (86th), Halifax (101st), Swindon (106th), Dewsbury (109th), Huddersfield (114th), Doncaster (125th), Rotherham (134th) and, finally, Middlesbrough (137th).

The site’s spokesperson, Christian Grant, said: “For those who value trust, loyalty and faithfulness, maybe don’t marry a Yorkshireman. Well, to be precise, nobody from York specifically. For one reason or another, the region is one of the UK’s biggest hotbeds for infidelity.

“The good news is that the rest of Yorkshire, for the most part, is to be trusted. Citzens from Middlesbrough and Rotherham in particular are among the most faithful and trustworthy you’ll find, along with those from Bradford and Wakefield; married couples from these areas can sleep easy tonight.”

The official Infidelity Index 2017 can be found at www.infidelityindex.co.uk.