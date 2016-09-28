Cheer on our amazing Rio Heroes in Leeds this evening

YORKSHIRE’S Rio heroes will come together in a glittering parade in Leeds today celebrating their incredible achievements.

A mammoth crowd is expected to turn out to see triathlete champions Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, cyclist Ed Clancy, diver and gold medallist Jack Laugher and golden rowers Andy Triggs Hodge, Tom Ransley and Paul Bennett - along with many more.

They will be joined by paralympic stars including golden girls Kadeena Cox and Hannah Cockroft for the very special homecoming parade which will honour all their outstanding performances.

In what promises to be a truly memorable occasion, fans will be able to pick their spot in the centre of Leeds from approximately 5.15pm and cheer their heroes as they ride along the parade route on open-top buses and cars between 5.45pm and 6.45pm.

Dancers from the West Indian Carnival, the Band of the King’s Division, West Yorkshire Police Band and the Handmade Samba Band will be sure to give the parade a real Rio flavour.

It will be a fantastic way to celebrate the region’s achievements after a tremendous Olympics which saw Yorkshire athletes bring home 14 medals out of an overall medal total of 67 for Team GB. Paralympic athletes from the region also hit the heights, contributing 12 from a total medal haul of 147.

Other athletes on the star-studded list include paralympic cycling pilot double gold medallist Adam Duggleby, paralympic swimmer Jonathan Booth and bronze medal gymnast Nile Wilson.

Rowing silver medallist Zoe Lee, Vicky Holland, who won bronze in the triathlon, and paralympic cyclist David Stone will also be there.

Beginning on The Headrow outside Leeds Art Gallery, the route of the parade will take a right turn onto Park Row before heading down to City Square where it will then take a left turn onto Boar Lane.

The buses will then take a left onto Briggate, before making one final left onto The Headrow and returning outside the gallery.

Leader of Leeds City Council councillor Judith Blake said: “The support which our local athletes receive from the Yorkshire public is always sensational, and this is a marvellous opportunity for people right across the region and beyond to come together and welcome back our Rio heroes in style.”

Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire Sir Gary Verity, said it was tremendous to see such a stellar list of stars taking part in the parade.

“The additional entertainment will add a splash of sound and colour, and when you factor in a mammoth Yorkshire crowd, we’re all set for a night to remember,” he said.

Double gold medallist Kadeena Cox added to have the parade in her hometown of Leeds was unbelievable.

“To be involved is something that starting out as an athlete I could not have dreamt of,” she said.

Organised in partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire, the main sponsor of the parade is Clipper Logistics with partner support from Slingsby Gin, Radio Aire, Yorkshire Water, Yorkshire Tea and Vale of Mowbray.

