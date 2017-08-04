Chefs to serve dishes from around the world at themed food nights

Cuisine from around the world could soon be served up in South Elmsall.

The town council has hired two new chefs and plans to stage a series of themed-food evenings at its base at the Westfield Centre.

Clare Baxter, clerk at the town council, said: “We want to give people the chance to eat out and enjoy all kinds of food on their doorstep, without having to go into Wakefield, Leeds, Barnsley or Doncaster.

“We will be serving food to local people, keeping them in our community and keeping spending local.

“We will also purchase the produce locally, supporting suppliers in our community,” she added.

The chefs - Julie Lockett, who formerly worked at Warde Aldam care home and at restaurants in Hemel Hampstead, Hertfordshire, and Steven Nicholls, who trained in Germany and has spent 20 years working at restaurants in London, will officially begin their role on August 21.

They will run food evenings as well as catering for events and cooking for children at the centre’s children’s day care.

Ms Baxter said: “There’s going to be a wide range of ideas for different styles and themes.

“ It’s going to improve the town council’s catering but also the choice people have locally.”

This week, the chefs held two taster sessions at The Lanes Cafe at the Westfield Centre.

And people can also drop in to sample a range of dishes on Tuesday August 8 and Wednesday August 9 from noon until 3pm.