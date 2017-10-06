Chicks hatched at town care home

An elderly care home opened its doors to nursery children so they could meet its latest arrivals - six newly-hatched chickens.

The six chicks were born from incubated eggs at Manor Park Care Home in Castleford, which was visited by children from neighbouring Unicorn Nursery.

The hatchling idea was part of a project to bring to together old and young people to reduce social isolation.

It was set up as part of the district’s Connecting Care programme.

The children will visit the Leeds Road care home every day for three weeks to meet residents and learn about the chicks as they grow.