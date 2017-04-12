Children help launch scheme to stop people smoking in play areas

A group of talented young artists are helping Wakefield Council launch its new Smokefree Play Parks Scheme.

School children were asked to enter a competition to draw a picture in support of the campaign, which reminds adults not to smoke in children’s play areas.

The winning designs are being used on new signs and banners in play grounds across the district.

Coun Pat Garbutt, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, met up with one of the winners, Kitty Simpson, aged 11, who saw her design on a banner for the first time.

Coun Garbutt said: “Well done to Kitty and to everyone who entered the competition. We all want the best for children living in our district, and we are keen to support their families to help them to grow up to be happy, healthy and active. So we are adding these new signs to remind adults not to smoke in the play parks.

“The council wants to play its part in inspiring a smokefree generation, by making smoking less visible and commonplace in the future for the health of our residents.”

Although fewer people in Wakefield are smoking than in previous years, the district still has higher smoking rates than the national average.

Help is available to stop smoking.

Those who use a quit smoking service are four times more likely to succeed.

For more information visit: http://wakefield.yorkshiresmokefree.nhs.uk.