Children raise £9,000 for Comic Relief with world record attempts and week of Red Nose Day fun

School pupils have attempted to break two quirky world records as part of a week of Red Nose Day activities.

Youngsters at Horbury Academy took on a challenge to beat the current record for the number of M&Ms eaten with chopsticks whilst blindfolded, which stands at 20.

And they also attempted to smash the record for the fastest bottom shuffle over 20m, which is currently 20.41 seconds.

Their efforts, which will be submitted to Guinness World Records for consideration, formed part of a week of activities to raise funds for charity Comic Relief.

The school, along with Ossett Academy, Middlestown Primary and Horbury Primary, which together form the Accord Multi-Academy Trust, hosted daily events this week to drum up donations.

Together, the four academies raised a total of £9,000 for support the charity’s work to tackle poverty around the world.

Horbury head teacher Miriam Oakley said “We have had a fun packed week in aid of Comic Relief, with students and staff coming together to take part in a wide range of activities - most notably two world record breaking attempts!

“This impressive total shows just what we can achieve through collaborative working.”

Students at Ossett Academy got stuck in to a darts competition, penalty shoot-outs, an Aquathon run and swim and even got to throw wet sponges at their teachers.

Alan Warboys, academy principal, said: “We have had a brilliant time fundraising alongside our partner academies within the Accord Multi Academy Trust through a wide range of activities.

“There has been a fantastic response from our students and staff who have all worked really hard to raise money for this great cause.”

A flashmob and sponsored sports events were among more of the week’s activities.

Julie Tomlinson, head at Middlestown Primary ,said “We really enjoyed our bake sale today for comic relief and to balance out the calories we completed a fun, sponsored spectacular sportathon throughout the day.

“It has been great for our children to work with the older children from within the trust.”

Year six pupils from Horbury Primary added: “We have taken part in a great cause to raise money for people less fortunate than us. We have participated in many activities, such as a sponsored run, a danceathon and a mannequin challenge.”

