Choir stages anniversary performance

A choir is celebrating its 90th year with a patron’s concert.

Castleford Male Voice Choir is holding the anniversary performance at Castleford Civic Centre on Saturday.

Members will be joined by special guests the Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir.

The Castleford choir, which recently appeared on BBC’s The One Show has sung in venues including Leeds Town Hall, Wakefield and Ripon Cathedrals, York Minster, Selby Abbey and the Royal Albert Hall.

Secretary Brian Dunderdale said: “This has been a busy year for the choir with events including a celebration service, a social evening for patrons and friends and several joint concerts with other local choirs, all leading to the 90th Anniversary Patron’s Concert.

“This choir has won many competitions in local music festivals and is well known for its fundraising, supporting local charities.”

The choir was founded in 1926 when male choristers from several church choirs within the town came together to sing with one of the church conductors.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 7.15pm, cost £8. For more information, call Mr Dunderdale on 01977 702350.