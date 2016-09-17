Church reopens after £1.1m revamp

Horbury Methodist Church has officially reopened after a £1.1 million refurbishment.

The development included the building of the new church, landscaping work, the renovation of the hall and the car park.

Revd Andrew Longshaw - Superintendent Minister of the Aire and Calder Methodist Circuit, architect Stephen Potts, Ian Spedding of contractor Walter West Builders, church Minister Revd Kim Williams , Revd Dr Roger Walton - president of the Methodist Conference and Revd Anne Brown, Chair of the Leeds District of the Methodist Church, all officially opened the church on Saturday.

The renovation was funded via several grants, including from WREN, Veolia, the Aire and Calder Methodist Circuit and the Methodist Church Connexion.