Cider tasting event raises funds

Fundraisers enjoyed a range of artisan drinks and tasty food at a cider tasting evening at All Saints’ Church, Ackworth.

The event raised £350, which was split between the Prince of Wakes hospice and the Wakefield Road church.

The event was organised by Ian Hall and church volunteers while the food was provided by the curate Rev Paul Fox and his wife Jackie. The ciders were produced by Oldfields Orchards in Worcestershire.

Hospice trustee Soo Beddow attended the event to talk about the work of the Halfpenny Lane facility.

She said: “Ian Hall and his team of helpers work hard to organise events at All Saints Church for the community. They do lots of fundraising for us and I feel these small groups in the community are amazing - they continue to work hard raising funds towards the running costs of the hospice.”