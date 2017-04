A huge classic car show will take over the city centre in an event expected to draw thousands of people.

Around 400 cars and 150 classic motorcycles will be on display at Wakefield Car Show on Sunday, April 30.

The organisers, who previously staged Silcoates Classic and American Car Show, said 50,000 people were expected at their latest event.

Roads will be closed during the event, which will raise cash for the Yorkshire Air ambulance and Alzheimer’s Society.