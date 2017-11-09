City firm sponsors hamper boxes

Our Christmas Hamper Appeal 2017 has received another major boost after a city centre business pledged to provide sponsorship for 1,000 hamper boxes.

The appeal - sponsored by the Wakefield Express and organised by the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) - is aiming to deliver 1,000 Christmas food hampers to help families in need over the festive season. Ian and Sue Vogan, from Vogan Accountancy, have supported CAP for many years and have now decided to get actively involved in the hamper appeal. The company is providing enough financial support for the boxes, as well as towards extra food.

Sue said: “We are delighted to support this fantastic local cause. It is a great campaign and while we have so many people in need it is good to know there are people who want to help. We are happy to play our part in this local effort. We have teamed up with Macfarlane Packaging to provide the boxes for the hampers.”

Lots of other local organisations - including scouts and guides and church groups - are also working hard to collect food and hampers to support the appeal, and donations have been rolling in to the CAP warehouse on Market Street, Wakefield.

The hampers can contain almost any dried foods, in particularly tea or coffee, cereals, tinned vegetables and fruit, stuffing and gravy mix, as well as long life items such as UHT milk and fruit juice. We also need jam and marmalade, pasta and rice, meat pastes and tinned meat, biscuits and other Christmas themed foods and confectionary. Please do not include fresh food or alcohol.

The food will be packed by volunteers from the rotary and Ackworth School before being delivered to Children First Hubs in Wakefield, Castleford, Hemsworth and Normanton. Staff there will then deliver the finished hampers to deserving families across the region.

Gemma Jimmison, Express Christmas Co-ordinator, said: “Christmas should be about spending time with family, watching your children enjoy their holidays - it should not be worrying about where the next meal comes from. Christmas is also about giving - so please donate what you can to make sure families do not go hungry this Christmas.” For more information, call 01924 381119.