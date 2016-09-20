City raises flag in support of bi-sexual residents

Wakefield Council is flying a flag in support of Bi-Visibility Day – which promotes tolerance and understanding towards people who are bi-sexual.

The council says it is committed to valuing all its residents and visitors to the district regardless of their sexuality, age or ethnicity – and flying the flag symbolises their ongoing pledge.

Bi-Visibility Day is on Friday, September 23 and a pink, purple and blue flag is being flown at Wakefield Town Hall all this week.

Coun Ryan Case, Wakefield Council’s Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual and Trans (LGBT) Champion, who raised the flag, said: “International Bi-Visibility Day is well known in parts of the USA and Europe, and it’s important that here in Wakefield we also get involved and mark the day in order to celebrate diversity and tolerance.

“There is still a lot of prejudice towards people who are bi-sexual and the day is also about supporting inclusivity and breaking down misconceptions.”

Councillors, businesses and representatives of MESMAC, a support group for people who are Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Trans came to the event.