Search

Classic cars will be on show

Harvey Gough (5) shovels coal into one of his family's small engines.

Harvey Gough (5) shovels coal into one of his family's small engines.

0
Have your say

Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes will go on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular, from 10am until 5pm on April 22 and 23.

It will be held at the village water tower.