Clean bill of health for swan found on railway line

A Network Rail track worker has been praised after he carried an injured swan which crash landed on the railway line for half a mile to receive treatment.

Brian Harris, a mobile operations manager at Network Rail’s Knottingley depot, came across his new feathered friend after it crash landed on the railway near Wakefield.

The swan sat on the line near Knottingley.

After making the swan comfortable by wrapping it in his fleece and carrying the stricken bird half a mile back to his van, Brian contacted Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue who found injuries to both its legs and wings as a result of the landing – but nothing life threatening.

The swan was given a clean bill of health and was released back into the wild over the weekend.

Dan Sidley, founder of Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue said: “After time spent in one of our intensive care pens, the bird was soon healthy enough to be transferred to our outside rehabilitation paddock.”

“We are extremely grateful to Network Rail staff for their intervention in ensuring this swan was taken to a place of safety where it could be saved.”