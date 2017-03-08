Clintons to pull ‘disgusting’ X-rated birthday card from shops after Twitter complaint

A “disgusting” X-rated birthday card has been removed from all Clintons shops following an online complaint.

Lucy Dunn took to Twitter to complain that to ask Clintons to remove the card, showing a bear pulling its legs towards its head.

The caption of the card reads: “After a few birthday drinks...she was up for pretty much ANYTHING!”

A disgusted Ms Dunn tweeted: “Happy birthday to any woman who “deigns” to have a drink on their birthday. Found this in my local card shop @ClintonsTweet”

Clintons quickly sent a tweet back to Ms Dunn apologising for any offence caused.

The retailer also confirmed that all of its stores will be removing the card from sale.

The controversial card split opinion among Twitter users with some describing it as “vile”, while others argued that the card was “absolutely fine”.