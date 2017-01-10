Club pays tribute to former rugby league player

Wakefield Trinity has paid tribute to former player Terry Ramshaw, who died yesterday after a long illness.

Mr Ramshaw signed for the club in August 1968.

He was already an established second row forward, having played seven years of first team rugby league.

A statement issued on the Trinity website today said: “He was fine second rower forward with a fine career behind him and he lived in Pontefract for many years before his ill health.

“His son, Jason also had a fine career with Halifax and Keighley.

“The club’s thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Mr Ramshaw, who was 74, started his playing career with Castleford Juniors before signing with Featherstone Rovers in 1960.

Five years later, after 100 games, he made the move to Halifax, before being selected for Yorkshire in 1966.

The following year he moved again, signing for Bradford Northern before arriving at Belle Vue, Wakefield the following year.

The Trinity statement said: “He made a try scoring debut in a 31-12 home win over Salford on 24th August 1968 alongside five future ‘Hall of Famers’ - Ian Brooke, Neil Fox, Harold Poynton, Don Fox and Bob Haigh.

“He made 31 appearances in that first season, scoring another three tries and was a corner stone of the pack that were eighty minutes from Wembley, losing out to Castleford in the 1969 semi final.”

He stayed with the club until 1971, when he left for Salford, after a Trinity career of 15 tries from 81 appearances.

He moved to Hull KR in 1975, on to Oldham in 1975, and finally to York in 1977, before retiring in 1978.