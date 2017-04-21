Clubs gears up for all the fun at their country fair

“It will be a jam-packed day of entertainment and activities not to be missed.”

That is the message from South Kirkby Reds Football Club, which will host a spring country fair at the Common Road playing fields this Sunday.

Dance performances, cookery shows and acrobatic displays will be among entertainment for visitors.

There will also be a series of straw-stuffed creations on show as part of a scarecrow competition.

Other attractions include pony rides, a bouncy castle, go karts, welly wanging, a hands-on farmyard and family games.

Craft and gift stalls will line the field, and a raffle will also be drawn.

The event, which will take place from 10am until 4pm, is being staged with the help of cash from the Big Lottery Fund.