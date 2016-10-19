Coffin display warns of smoking risks throughout Stoptober

This coffin is on display at Wakefield Museum as part of an exhibition throughout Stoptober.

Filled with smoking paraphernalia including a tobacco holder, 1970s psychedelic match holder, smoking cap, and cigarette packets from the 1930s, the coffin highlights how smoking habits and attitudes have changed through the ages.

The exhibition, entitled ‘RIP Smoking - Let’s bury smoking this Stoptober’ also aims to remind people about the risks of the habit.

Coun Pat Garbutt, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for adults and health said: “Some of these objects would have been valued items to their owners, at a time when smoking was seen as aspirational and was not known to be harmful to health. These days we know better and there is a lot of help to support people to give up the habit.”

Research suggests once a person has quite smoking for 28 consecutive days, they are five times more likely to stop for good.

Dr Andrew Furber, director of public health, said: “I hope the display reminds people of the very real risks of smoking. Stopping smoking is the single biggest thing a smoker can do to improve their health.

“By giving up, smokers can dramatically reduce their chances of having a heart attack or stroke. Smoking can also lead to 16 different types of cancer.

“Giving up smoking is not easy, but there is a lot of help and support available to residents to quit.”

Search Stoptober online or visit www.smokefree.nhs.uk/stoptober for more details about this month’s challenge.

And for help and advice, on how to quit smoking visit http://wakefield.yorkshiresmokefree.nhs.uk