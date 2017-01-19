Communities to get £1m boost

A sports club and a children’s playground will benefit from a new £1.05m grants programme.

Wakefield Council is investing £50,000 into each of the 21 wards across the district. And councillors have been working with residents, voluntary organisations and community groups to identify projects to benefit from the funding boost.

Coun Denise Jeffery, cabinet member for economic growth and skills, said: “Investing in the future of our district benefits everyone, which is why we are delighted to announce the £1m Capital Grants Programme.

“These are difficult times with the effects of budget cuts being felt, so we need to continue to support economic growth and invest in the future of the district.

“The funding has been devolved to local areas to fund specific projects in wards, benefiting the local communities where they need it.

“The programme of investment will help support local community clubs and facilities, play areas, parks and open spaces and infrastructure.”

Some of the initiatives already identified under the programme include improvements to showers and changing rooms at Normanton Knights ARLFC, a pedestrian crossing at the bottom of Harrison Road in Crofton, additional CCTV cameras in Horbury town centre, new play equipment, bins and signs at Agbrigg Park and an outdoor community defibrillator at Agbrigg and Belle Vue Community Centre.

Another district-wide project is the development of a mobile CCTV system to be installed at flytipping and anti-social behaviour hotspots. More than 80 projects, totalling nearly £720,000 have been approved across the district to date.