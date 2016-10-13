Search

Community rallies to support family of Spencer Walker

Tributes left for 12 years old Spencer Walker fill the railway foot bridge off Beamont Avenue, South Elmsall. (AB352a1016)

The family of a boy who died after suffering electrical burns from a railway line have thanked the community for their love and support.

Laura Drysdale