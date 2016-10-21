Community rallies together after yobs trash children’s toys at library

Yobs broke into a library and trashed children’s toys and teddies.

Wakefield Council said thieves smashed through a window to get in to South Elmsall Library last weekend, covering toys in the children’s area with glass.

Thieves break in to South Elmsall Library.

They a took large number of toys and destroyed them outside the building.

Coun Les Shaw, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport said: “Breaking into the library was criminal and disgraceful but what was really despicable was the mindless destruction of the children’s toys.

“South Elmsall library is a valued part of this community and the children’s area is well used and well loved.

“I can assure everyone that we won’t let our little library users lose out and will replace the toys as soon as possible.”

Kind-hearted members of the community have come together to support the venue in the aftermath of the break in, believed to have taken place sometime between the library closing at lunchtime on Saturday, October 15 and reopening on the morning of Monday, October 17. .

People have offered to donate toys and teddies to help the library build its collection back up.

Coun Shaw said: “There has been a lovely response from local people and businesses and I would like to thank those who have already donated toys. It just shows what a caring community South Elmsall is.”

The council said it had reported the break-in to the police. Anyone with any information is asked to call them on 101.