Community rally to raise £1,000 for pensioner whose purse was stolen

People have been digging deep in a show of solidarity and community spirit in Knottingley.

Kind-hearted individuals have joined businesses in raising funds to put a smile back on the face of an elderly lady who had her purse snatched in the town two weeks ago.

And they raised more than £1,000 as well as collecting hampers, vouchers and flowers to cheer her up.

Lee Wells, who started the donation drive, delivered the gifts last week, with his mum Judy.

Mrs Wells said: “The lady was absolutely overwhelmed. She wants to get the message out there just how thankful and grateful she is to all the good people of Knottingley and the surrounding areas.

“She cannot believe that people have done this for her.”

Mr Wells launched the collection at his sandwich shop The Lunchbox after hearing the 79-year-old pensioner’s purse was stolen as she walked along Cow Lane and Racca Green on the morning of July 28.

He posted about the initiative on Facebook - and the donations soon came flooding in.

Mr Wells said: “You’ve all put a smile back on her face.”

He thanked The Railway Inn and The Steampacket Inn for their £100 collections, Jennings Funeral Services who sent £75, the Knottingley branch of Morrisons for flowers and a hamper, Sainsbury’s for gifting a £50 voucher and all the individuals who donated money and presents.