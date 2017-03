Concern is growing for a teenager who went missing in Wakefield.

Police said they are searching for 16-year-old Amy Hancock and appealed for anyone who may have seen her to get in touch.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

Amy wears glasses and has ear piercings.

She was last seen wearing black trousers and a dark sweatshirt with a school logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1008 of March 15.