Conference held by anti-HS2 groups

Alternatives to a controversial rail link which would carve up the district’s towns and villages have been discussed at a conference.

Campaigners gathered at Wakefield Town Hall for the HS2 event last Friday.

Speakers included the former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett, Wakefield Council leader Peter Box and Tom Banks, of the Taxpayers’ Alliance.

Wakefield Council is officially opposed to HS2.

HS2 campaigner Paul Dainton said: “There were representatives from the academic field, train engineers, Stop HS2 organisations, train buffs, the general public and the Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.”

Last month it emerged that a huge park and ride scheme could be built in Hemsworth or Fitzwilliam

They are on a shortlist of locations for a 1,700-space car park and railway station as part of the HS2 rail link.

Users of the planned £55bn rail scheme would park at the new site to board trains to join HS2 at Sheffield or Leeds.

The government was accused to keeping the car park plan secret after it was leaked.