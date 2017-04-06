Consultation to begin on charges for parking permits

A consultation on plans to charge people for permits to park outside their own homes will start this month.

Wakefield Council is proposing to introduce fees for the residential parking permits, claiming it no longer has the resources to subsidise the scheme.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways said: “A chargeable service will enable us to improve the scheme, to ensure it is fit for purpose, as well as providing enhanced patrols and greater enforcement – a move that will reduce some of the parking issues many residents experience.”

Currently, each household within a parking scheme area can receive up to six free permits and one free visitor pass.

And many residents have hit out at the announcement that they may now have to fork out to cover the costs.

Michelle Haynes Was Wiper wrote on Facebook: “Not a chance. What do we pay road tax for?”

Ginny Hammond said: “We already pay tax on cars it’s called road tax. To make people pay for parking outside their homes is just ridiculous.”

Leoni Mcgowan said: “Just another way to extort money from people.”

And Gerard Kiely-Jones said: “May I ask how the council intends to enforce the permit parking areas.

“Unfortunately, I live in a “permit holders only” area and cars frequently park in front of my home.”

Others welcomed the move.

Grant Osborne DipPhoto wrote: “This may help to stop non-residents parking outside other residents homes and if it does then I would gladly pay.”

And Martin Fothergill said: “If I wanted to reserve a private parking spot on the road I’d have no quarrel about paying for it. When you have permit parking only, you are taking that bit of road away from the public and renting it for yourself.”