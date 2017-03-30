Contestants wanted for long lost family TV show

Whether its divorce or distance keeping you apart, this new show wants to help you unearth those family secrets and reconnect long, lost families.

Boundless, the award-winning production company behind Grand Design and The Apprentice, are looking for contestants for a new reality TV show which will follow people in their quest to find family members they’ve never met, or been estranged from.

The show is also looking for success stories, so if you’ve already been reunited with a loved one let Boundless know about it.

To find out more information or to apply email mysecretfamily@boundlessproductions.tv or call 020 7691 5663.