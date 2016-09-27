Controversial goal ends Leeds United’s unbeaten run

Leeds United’s four-match winning run came to an end on a night of frustration at Ashton Gate.

The Whites lost 1-0 to Bristol City amid claims that the winning goal should not have been allowed and they ended with their head coach sat in the stands as Garry Monk was sent off by referee Keith Stroud.

United had chances to extend their winning run, but could not beat home keeper Frank Fielding and lost their top half position in the EFL Championship as a result.

Leeds were unchanged from the side that beat Ipswich on Saturday and started well enough with Stuart Dallas and Pablo Hernandez exchanging passes and the former getting a dangerous cross in that fizzed across goal.

Hernandez saw a shot from range blocked before City came close through Lee Tomlin’s shot that hit the side netting.

Home keeper Fielding was forced to make his first save on 19 minutes, but it was comfortable for him as Hadi Sacko’s shot was deflected straight to him.

Sacko then set up Hernandez, but the Spaniard’s shot was off target.

It was Sacko’s turn to have a chance after he was played in by Dallas, but he saw his effort well saved by Fielding.

The hosts came more into the game towards the end of the half and Tammy Abraham looked to have been put through with only Rob Green to beat only for an offside flag to deny him the opportunity.

At the other end, Hernandez went past a number of challenges into the area, but his shot was blocked.

Abraham was off target with a couple of first time efforts then Bristol had their best chance of the half with Jamie Paterson denied by a superb close range save from Green.

Tomlin appeared to be fortunate to only be booked after elbowing Dallas just before the break and the Leeds player was also yellow carded for his complaints.

Leeds emerged for the second half without big centre-half Pontus Jansson, who had another eventful first 45 minutes before picking up a possible hamstring injury. Liam Cooper came on with Kyle Bartley staying as captain.

There were no chances at either end until just before the hour mark when the home team took the lead through Marlon Pack after he was played in by Tomlin.

Leeds protested that Hernandez was fouled in the build-up, but the referee had none of it and booked the United player.

The Whites looked to hit back and only a terrific save from Fielding denied Sacko after he had been played in by Hernandez. Soon after another chance fell to Sacko only for him to shoot wide.

The home keeper made another quality save to keep out Chris Wood’s strike from inside the area and it was beginning to look like one of those frustrating nights for Leeds.

Bobby Reid dragged a shot wide for City, but it was the visitors making most of the running.

Their frustrations at some of the decisions made by referee Stroud was growing and head coach Garry Monk found himself sent to the stands after a disagreement with the officials.

The Whites kept going on the pitch and Bartley got his head on an Hernandez corner only to send the ball wide.

In added time it was Bristol who came close to a second goal with Green having to save Reid’s low shot and the home team saw out the closing minutes for a fortunate win.

Match facts

Bristol City 1

(Pack 59)

Leeds United 0

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

EFL Championship

Attendance: 19,699

Bristol City: Fielding, Little (Moore 53), Flint, Magnusson, Bryan, Freeman, Reid, Pack, Paterson, Tomlin (O’Neil 69), Abraham (Wilbrahim 78).

Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson (Cooper 45), Taylor, Phillips, O’Kane, Hernandez, Dallas (Roofe 68), Sacko, Wood.

Subs: Silvestri, Coyle, Cooper, Grimes, Mowatt, Roofe, Antonsson.

Referee: Keith Stroud