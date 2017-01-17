Could you be Hunted? TV show seeks new contestants

Producers of a TV show are looking for daring contestants to 'go to ground' in a bid to evade capture in 21st-century Britain.

The team behind 2016's hit Channel Four series Hunted are recruiting a new set of fugitives for this year's challenge.

In the show, 14 individuals or pairs are tasked with going on the run while a team of surveillance and security experts attempts to track their movements around the country.

Last year, Leeds friends Elizabeth Garnett, from Yeadon, and Anna May, from Keighley, took part, and were caught two days from the end of the challenge.

Contestants can be of any age, male and female, and makers of the programme are keen to select people from a range of professions and backgrounds.

The winning contestant or pair will receive a prize of £100,000, and the production company will also cover pre-agreed loss of earnings during filming.

The closing date for applications is January 31. Visit www.huntedapplications.com.