Council leader offers sympathy after 50 die in Las Vegas shooting

The leader of Wakefield Council has expressed his sympathy for people affected by a deadly shooting incident in Las Vegas.

Peter Box issued a message of support following the worst ever mass shooting in the US, in which at least 50 people were killed and 400 injured.

A gunman is said to have opened fire on an open-air music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night.

Police have named a suspect who was found dead after officers stormed his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Coun Box said: “I’m appalled by this senseless shooting attack in Las Vegas, where so many innocent people have lost their lives or been injured.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Las Vegas and with everyone who has been affected by these tragic events.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was working to establish whether any British people were caught up in the attack.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson said: “The United Kingdom stands with the American people against this indiscriminate violence. My thoughts are with all those caught up in it.”