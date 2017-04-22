Couple’s joy as tearful bridal firm bosses save the day

A Fylde coast couple were left stunned by the extraordinary effort bosses at collapsed outfitter Dan Kerr put in to ensure their wedding can go ahead.

Katie Powell and Sean Philburn, from Thornton, are due to marry tomorrow.

Catering manager Sean, 43, thought all was lost when outfitter Dan Kerr suddenly closed its doors on Monday, leaving him and his groomsmen without their all important suits. But a message from the company boss left him and his bride-to-be amazed.

Sean said: “We thought everything was lost.

“It was horrible to hear about the store closing, they were looking after all our wedding suits.

“I’d rung round everyone I could and managed to find any alternative.

“But all my side of the family and friends are coming over from Manchester.

“Getting eight of them here for fittings before the wedding day would have been a nightmare.

“We were worrying about how we could make it happen.”

Katie, 37, was left distraught as her wedding plans were thrown into chaos. But a call late on Tuesday changed everything.

Sean said: “The boss rang up and said he had our suits.

“I couldn’t believe it. He said he’d be over on Wednesday night to deliver them and they stuck to that promise.

“When they came round there was a woman crying in the car.

“The man who came to the house looked drained, he looked shattered.

“They were lovely people who seemed to really care about losing the business they loved.”

Sean and Katie are not the only Dan Kerr customers to receive good news in the last few days.

Susan Folks, 52, of Ivy Avenue in South Shore, praised Robson Kay, the firm tasked with collecting Dan Kerr’s stock and taking them to their warehouse in Manchester.

She said she emailed her details to the company on Thursday morning in the hope she would still get the £250 dress her son Scott paid for, and received a phone call just hours later – even though her wedding to 63-year-old Derick Barrow isn’t until next May.

“They said I can collect it from Manchester,” she said. “I’m elated and I’m over the moon.

“I expected them to give priority to the brides getting married in the next couple of months.

“I would encourage people to email their details because they seem to be working off them at the minute.”