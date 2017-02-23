Craig Charles will bring funk and soul to Wakefield with DJ set

BBC DJ and Coronation Street actor Craig Charles will appear in Wakefield, a venue has announced.

The broadcaster is to bring his Funk and Soul Club to Unity Works, Westgate, on May 12.

He is known for playing Dave Lister cult classic TV series Red Dwarf and presenting his popular Funk and Soul Show on the BBC 6 Music radio station.

It is the longest running show since the radio station began broadcasting and draws its biggest audience, with classic soul hits and the latest sounds being aired.

And the Liverpudlian plays Lloyd Mullaney in TV soap Coronation Street.

The Samuel S. Parkes Band will support at the 18-plus Unity Works club night.

Tickets for the event can be bought for £15.

Visit http://www.unityworks.co.uk/