21-year-old killed in fatal crash in Holmfirth

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Holmfirth.

The incident happened on Monday at 6.45pm on Luke Lane, near the junction with The Waterside.

A motorcyclist was travelling along the road in the direction of Holmfirth and collided with a Kia Ceed motor vehicle.

The 21-year-old man, from Huddersfield, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

PS Carl Quinn of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with our investigation.

“This was a tragic incident, where a young man died and we are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw either the motorcyclist or Kia Driver prior to the incident.

“Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to call the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1342 of 10 October.”