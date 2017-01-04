Air ambulance and paramedics at scene of incident in Wakefield

Ambulances, rapid response vehicles and the air ambulance have gathered on a lane in Wakefield.
Images on Twitter show a Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter on a field near Lingwell Nook Lane in the Lofthouse area.
Another picture shows a number of ambulances and rapid response vehicles.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed its teams were attending an incident but was unable to give details at this stage.
More to follow
