Arrests after baby boy found in critical condition - two women and a man in custody

Two women and a man have been arrested after police were called to a report of concern for a baby's safety.

Officers were called to St Oswald Road in Lupset, Wakefield by the ambulance service on Monday night.

The baby was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"Two women and a man have been arrested in connection with incident and are currently in custody