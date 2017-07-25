Attempted robbery thwarted and man injured in Dewsbury

A man was left with injuries to his body after a failed robbery attempt in the West Yorkshire town.

West Yorkshire Police say a blue people carrier vehicle came to a stop on Savile Road, just before the first mini roundabout that leads to Station Road and Thornhill Road, blocking in a white van and that the two vehicles had been involved in a minor collision just beforehand.

Three men got out of the people carrier, opened the white van's door and assaulted the driver but fled after hearing a siren, leaving the man with superficial injuries to his body.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident at about 7pm on Monday July 10.

The three suspects were described as two Asian men and a white man who had short ginger hair. All three were in their late 20s to early 30s.

PC Andy Walden of Kirklees Police, said: "We are investigating this reported attempted robbery and are conducting enquiries to determine the potential motive for this incident.

"I would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident itself or the prior collision between the white van and the blue people carrier."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact, PC1108 Andy Walden on 101 referencing crime number 13170315698 or pass on information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.