Batley woman found guilty of terrorism offence

A jury has today found Mary Kaya guilty of an offence under the Terrorism Act at Leeds Crown Court.

Kaya, from Batley, has been found guilty an offence contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 – Dissemination of Terrorist Publications.

Today’s verdict follows an investigation led by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clive Wain, Head of the North East CTU, said: “It is clear from the evidence presented that Kaya openly demonstrated support for Daesh (also known as “ISIL‟, “ISIS” and “IS‟) and their ideology by the posts made via her Twitter account.”

“The material posted included a message from Daesh leader Al-Baghdadi and a particular speech which glorified terrorism and encouraged listeners to carry out terrorist acts”

“Due to the vast reach and influence of social media, the implications of posting such material should not be underestimated; Daesh and other terrorist groups are continuing to use the online space to encourage support for their objectives and to provoke individuals to carry out attacks abroad and in the UK. Tackling extremist material is important to protect the public and prevent offences that incite or encourage acts of terrorism.”

“It is also vital that collectively we make every effort to stop people becoming radicalised online.

“We rely on the public for information and urge anyone who comes across extremist or terrorist material online to report it either online via www.gov.uk/ACT or by contacting the Confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321”