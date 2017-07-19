Boy, 7, badly hurt in Wakefield hit-and-run crash

Have your say

A seven-year-old boy needed medical treatment after suffering a serious leg injury in a hit-and-run crash in Wakefield.

Police want to speak to anyone who has information about the incident which took place at about 10.05 am on Halton Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield on Sunday July 9.

It took place after a white panel van hit a seven-year-old child while he was playing.

The boy suffered a serious leg injury as a result of the collision and needed medical treatment.

The van had been travelling along Halton Road from the direction of Harewood Road and left heading towards Windhill Road.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact Pc 6041 Michael Mcquade from West Yorkshire Police's Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team (SRANS) on 101 referencing police log 686 of July 9.