Cars seized and court action in police crackdown on illegal vehicles

Police were out in force in a bid to tackle illegal vehicles in the district.

Working with HM Revenue and Customs, VOSA, warrant officers, the Roads Policing Teama and Wakefield District Roads Policing Unit, officers from Castleford NPT carried out the checks on Friday last week.

VOSA checked 30 vehicles and handed out 10 advisory notices and two immediate prohibitions.

Customs and Excise checked 31 vehicles and received a £550 payment for a Red Diesel violation.

Warrants officers recovered over £1,150 in fines with a further two people arrested and taken to court.

Three vehicles were seized, three people were prosecuted for no insurance. and one person was prosecuted for no license.

A total of four Fixed Penalty Notices were also issued for various driving offences.

Sgt Angela Denison said: The day was a success and saw over 69 vehicles checked.

“We would like to thank the drivers who were checked for their patience and understanding. This day presented an opportunity to tackle criminal activity in the area and make sure vehicles on our road are safe and legal.

“Positive feedback was received throughout the day from drivers who supported the initiative and appreciated the efforts made to target individuals who clearly have no regards for the law or the safety of others.”