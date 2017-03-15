Coach driver had windscreen smashed by man with axe

A coach driver had his front window smashed after being forced to stop by a car driver wielding an axe.

Police said the attack happened on Albany Crescent, off Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, at around 11.45pm on Sunday, March 5.

A police spokeswoman said: “A coach was travelling along the road when a car pulled in front of the vehicle causing it to stop.

“A male suspect got out of the car carrying a weapon, believed to be an axe, and hit the windscreen of the coach.

“The male suspect got back into the car and drove off from the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170102901, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.