Driver jailed for running over police bike officer

A driver deliberately ran over a police officer who stopped his vehicle for driving dangerously.

A court heard Matthew Law aimed his vehicle at the officer while he was under the influence of cannabis.

A judge who sentenced Law to nine months in prison said it was “miraculous” that the officer was not seriously injured.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officer was riding an off-road motorcycle at the time he spotted Law carry out a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, on December 4 last year.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said Law stopped and the officer walked to the front of the vehicle and asked him to switch on his hazard lights to see if they worked properly. Law then suddenly put the vehicle in gear and accelerated forwards.

The officer jumped onto the bonnet to avoid being injured. Law then reversed the car as the officer clung onto a windscreen wiper blade.

The officer fell to the ground before Law drove forward and struck the driver as he was on the ground. Law then drove the vehicle to his home in Normanton.

Miss Pearson said the officer was wearing motorbike leathers and a crash helmet at the time so escaped serious injury.

He suffered soreness to his head and knees. Law was arrested at his home on Alder Grove later that day.

He said he was under the influence of cannabis and had feared getting into further trouble. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

James Littlehales, mitigating, said: “It is an offence that, but for the grace of God, could have been far more worse and he appreciates that.”

Jailing Law, judge Neil Clark said: “Fortunately, some would say, miraculously, he was barely injured.

“This, I’m afraid was a very serious piece of dangerous driving. You drove into a police officer, throwing him to the floor.”