Have you seen missing Ben from Wakefield?

Police are asking the public to help the search for a missing man who has not been seen since this morning.

Ben Beaumont, aged 24, from Middlestown was last seen at about 9am today (Friday)

He is described as white, six feet, two inches tall, of stocky build, with short light brown hair and a goatee type beard. He is believed to have been wearing a grey, lightweight rain jacket and rucksack.

Det Insp Dan Tillett, of Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, said: "We are very concerned for Ben's welfare and urgently need to find him and check that he is ok. We are carrying out various enquiries to trace him and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him. We know he is familiar with the Middlestown and Ossett areas and would encourage anyone who sees him to ring police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit via 101, quoting log number 800 of July 28.