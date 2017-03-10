Leeds murder investigation continues as victim named locally

A MURDER investigation was continuing in the Belle Isle area of Leeds today as the victim was named locally as Robert Milner.

Police found the body of a man believed to aged in his forties after being called to a flat on Lanshaw Crescent , Belle Isle, just before 6.30pm yesterday (Thurs March 9)

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been named locally as Robert Milner, who had lived in the flat for around 11 years. Neighbours have spoken of their shock following the man's death.

One neighbour said: "I'm heartbroken, because he used to come and talk to me. I am devastated. He used to come over here for cups of tea. He was a nice bloke, He would help anybody. He was a bit of a one to keep himself to himself, he never bothered anybody."

The resident added: "We have never had anything like this happened here before. It's a lovely place to live."

Another neighbour said: "It all started at about 6.20pm last night. I saw police cars and vans and ambulances in the street. The street was absolutely full of vehicles."

The neighbour added: "It is a very quiet street. Nothing like this has ever happened before. We have been here for years and there's never been any trouble, not even a burglary.

"We are shocked that it's happened. He kept himself to himself. He was a nice bloke, always chatty and jovial when you passed him on the street."

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was today still being held as police enquiries continue.

Scenes of crime officers dressed in white overalls were this afternoon continuing to carry out investigations at the one-bedroom first-floor flat on Lanshaw Crescent, off the Ring Road Middleton.